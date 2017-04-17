Bruins power past Jimmies

Jamestown earned a split on Friday, but the Bruins (15-1 NSAA, 37-7) won three out of four in the weekend series.

Bellevue scored seven times in the third inning and six in the fourth in its 18-run barrage in the opener. Derik Bontempo, winning pitcher Todd Nicks and Miles Campbell homered. Diego Iribarren went 4-for-4 with three runs. The Bruins had seven extra-base hits.

Alex Sablan had two of the Jimmies seven hits. Matt Noll added a pinch-hit RBI triple.

The Bruins led 6-0 after three innings and rolled in game 2.

Bontempo homered again. Joe Moran and Hunter Kelly also went deep.

Starting pitchers Logan Lund and Chase Thometz were roughed up on the mound for the Jimmies.

Kory Wolden accounted for UJ's only runs with a two-run double in the seventh inning to break up Zach Wilson's potential shutout.

The Jimmies (11-5, 30-14) head for Moorhead today to face Concordia in one nine-inning game, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Bellevue 18, University of Jamestown 3

BU 207 016 2 -- 18 22 2

UJ 000 001 2 -- 3 7 1

Nicks and Browne. Lund, Campbell (3), Kotter (4), Stairs (6), Binstock (6), Kastenmeier (7) and Irey, Gebhardt (5). W--Nicks. L--Lund. HR--BU, Derik Bontempo, Todd Nicks, Miles Campbell.

Bellevue 10, University of Jamestown 2

BU 204 130 0 -- 10 10 0

UJ 000 000 2 -- 2 6 1

Wilson, Feeley (7) and Browne. Thometz, Radmacher, Rabedeaux (5), Kastenmeier (7) and Irey, Gebhardt (7). W--Wilson. L--Chase Thometz. HR--BU, Bontempo, Joe Moran, Hunter Kelly.