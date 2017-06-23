Nitz Development and Construction LLC was issued citations for a training violation and a "struck by hazard" on June 12, Eric Brooks, director of Bismarck's OSHA office, said.

Melvin Lyons, an employee of the company, died Feb. 22 after being hit by a dump truck that was backing up in a construction site off 26th Street West.

Lyons, 70, died of injuries to his legs, an autopsy report from the state medical examiner said.

His death resulted in an OSHA investigation that included an examination of the work site and interviews with employers and employees.

The alleged "struck by" hazard holds the construction company accountable for providing enough guidance to employees to safely operate large pieces of machinery in an area where others are working.

"What we would expect on a construction site is lots of traffic coming and going... people have to be trained in recognition and avoidance" of serious hazards that moving equipment can pose, Brooks said.

Nitz Development is facing a potential fine of $12,675, but has until July 11 to respond to the allegations by either filing a formal notice to contest the violations in court, pay the fine, or set up a meeting to discuss the findings with OSHA.

"Everything is alleged up to this point," Brooks said, adding that so far there's been no word on what action the company plans to take. "As of yet we have not been contacted by the employer."

No one from Nitz was available for comment on Friday.

The truck that hit Lyons was moving slowing while backing up in a muddy lot at the site of an expansion project for LifeChurch Assembly of God, police said. He died a short time after being taken to the hospital in Williston.