The roadblock to implementing this policy is the state constitution which has a version of what’s called the Blaine Amendment.

The original Blaine Amendment was a proposed change to the U.S. Constitution. It failed, but most states in the nation adopted language similar to it into their constitutions, including North Dakota. This language generally prohibits the use of public dollars on institutions of education with a religious affiliation.

This brings us to yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling in Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Inc. v. Comer (opinion at the link).

