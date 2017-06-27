Unexpected income: What to do with extra paychecks

In fact, for employees on a bi-weekly (every other week) payroll calendar, last month offered an extra paycheck.

Unfortunately, that extra income went unnoticed for many employees. But why?

"The biggest thing is people aren't intentional enough about (their money)," says Hannah Sorensen, a retirement relationship manager at Alerus Financial in Fargo. "We just kind of live. People go paycheck to paycheck and aren't paying attention."

Because four months a year yield five Fridays, payday comes more frequently for some employees than others. Twice a year, employees on a bi-weekly payroll receive three paychecks in a given month.

Furthermore, weekly payroll employees experience four months per year where they receive five paychecks versus the typical four.

"Often the exciting thing is you don't have typical deductions," says Sorensen. "Your health insurance has already come out and any types of contributions you're making have typically already come out for the month, so it's a little bit bigger than some of your other paychecks."

It's extra income but people don't plan for it. That's where the problem lies.

Plan for it

For those who want to see that extra income in 2017, the key lies in planning.

"You need to know when that extra money is coming," Sorensen says. "That's when it might be good to ask for a payroll calendar so you can see when you are getting paid and expecting that extra paycheck so you can plan ahead."

In 2017, bi-weekly payroll employees can expect a third paycheck either in the months of March and September, or June and December — based on their payroll calendar. Other years, those months will vary. Weekly payroll employees will receive a fifth paycheck in all four months.

But when bills overlap and still have to be paid, how do employees extract that extra money out of their budget?

Sorensen advises people to save a small amount from each paycheck during the month. For example, if the average paycheck is $1,500, divide that by three. Save $500 from each paycheck during that month.

Others suggest setting aside a larger portion of the extra paycheck and extracting the remaining extra income from the following paycheck, come the next month.

How to use it

Simply knowing the extra money is there isn't enough.

"If we leave it in our checking account or an account we are always accessing, it doesn't go to a purpose. We end up spending it," Sorensen says. "Make sure you direct it to the right place."

The "right place" may be different for everyone, but Sorensen says there are several financially sound ways to put that extra income to good use.

Emergency funds. "An emergency fund is always the first thing that we want to make sure we have — three to six months of living expenses is the goal," Sorensen says. To find that amount, people can take their monthly fixed expenses and multiply them by 3 or 6 — the amount to have in savings. "If you don't have that, that's our first area," Sorensen says, "even before paying off debt."

Debt. Paying off debt is another great way to use extra paychecks during the year. "Anything that is the highest interest rate is mathematically going to be the best place to put it," Sorensen says. "But if you have some small debts you want to psychologically get rid of, that's another good place."

Retirement funds. People can also save the money for their future. By talking to their employer, employees may find they can make an extra contribution to their 401K, IRA or Roth account for retirement.

Mortgage payments. Making an extra mortgage payment per year directly reduces the principal balance on the loan. "That actually reduces how long your mortgage is — pretty significantly," Sorensen says. For example, by making a thirteenth mortgage payment each year on a $120,000, 30-year mortgage at 4.5 percent interest, homeowners will shorten their loan by nearly five years and save approximately $16,000 in interest, according to Bankrate.com.

Other goals. If emergency funds, debt reduction or retirement aren't large concerns, consider saving the extra paycheck for other occasions. "If you have something you're trying to save for — a trip, travels, something fun — put it in a fund," Sorenson says. "We always like to have fun. We can't have no fun in our budget."

People should consider other personal and professional goals as well.

"Maybe you want a certain designation in your career and (the money) could help you to further that and increase your income in the future," Sorensen says.

In the end, saving the extra paychecks during the year comes down to being intentional. Without self-control and a plan, the money will disappear.

"By not doing anything, you're pretty much guaranteed to spend it, and spend it on things you didn't need," Sorensen says. "The more conscious you can be about any of your money choices, the farther your money is going to go."