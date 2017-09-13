Target will launch Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, an exclusive home and lifestyle brand designed in partnership with the Gaines', in November. The first collection is scheduled to arrive at Target stores on Nov. 5.

The collection is said to reflect on a modern take on Magnolia's signature aesthetic with modern, classic, industrial and vintage touches. Target says most items in the collection will be priced under $30. Items for sale within the collection range from tabletop and home dècor to giftables.

"In a retail environment where differentiation has never been more important, we're doubling down and introducing more than a dozen new brands to provide guests with even more reasons to choose Target," Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target, said in a release.

"Partnering with Chip and Joanna to create a modern farmhouse collection available only at Target allows us to offer an aesthetic we know our guests will love, and the quality and affordable prices can't be beat. That's the magic of Target, and we can't wait for our guests to enjoy this collection for years to come."