"Happening" features information on benefits, fundraisers and cultural events in the area. To list an event, email Kathy Steiner at ksteiner@jamestownsun.com . Any admission charge or fee for events must be included. Provide a contact name and telephone number for Sun questions about the listing. Rummage sales are not published in Happening.

Music/Comedy/Drama

Jam session: Bluegrass Jam is at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1009 12th Ave. NE. The jam sessions are free.

Film festival: The Manhattan Short Film Festival is at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW. View films and cast ballots for Best Short Film and Best Actor. Seating is limited. Tickets are $10 for Arts Center members and $15 general admission.

Concert: Trillium, a strings and piano trio, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Reiland Fine Arts Center at the University of Jamestown as the Performing Arts Series season opener. Tickets are Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at UJ.edu/Reiland, by phone at 252-3467, ext. 5435, or at the door.

Music jamboree: The 14th annual Gospel Music Jamboree is at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at Temple Baptist Church, 1200 12th Ave. NE. The event will feature The Knopp Sisters, TBC Praise Band and Prairie Harmony Singers. There will be a freewill offering with proceeds given to Community Action Region VI Backpack for Kids program. Women of the church will serve a meal after the performances.

Play auditions: Auditions for The 2nd ACT's next play, "Love Thy Neighbor," a comedy, are from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Arts Center. Those interested in auditioning who can't make that time should call Lori, 320-9579.

Special Events/Around Town

Wills class: "Wills and Estate Planning," led by Dan Buchanan, is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level conference room at Alfred Dickey Library. Preregister by calling 252-2217 with your name, phone number and name of class or online at www.friendsofjrvl.org/programregistration. The class is free as are refreshments catered by Johnny B's Brickhouse.

Helping aging parents: Dick Edwards will speak at noon Wednesday at Eventide Jamestown. Edwards is the author of "Mom, Dad ... Can We talk? Insights and Perspectives to Help Us Do What's Best for Our Aging Parents." The event is free; seating is limited. Register at eventide.org or call 252-5881. Lunch will be provided.

Dazey church supper: St. Mary's Catholic Church fall supper is from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church, 6 miles east of Dazey. The menu is turkey with all the trimmings and homemade German sauerkraut. Takeout meals are available. The cost is $12 for adults, $5 for ages 6-12 and $2 for preschool. There will also be gift baskets for sale.

Mission fundraiser: A mission trip fundraiser lunch is at noon Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 115 3rd St. SE. The menu is Sloppy Joes (barbecues), chips, pickles, salads, corn tortillas and Tres Leche cake. Proceeds will help those going on a January mission trip to Nicaragua. A freewill offering will be taken; the suggested donation is $7. The Missions/Outreach Committee of the church is sponsoring the event.

Lutefisk supper: The 50th annual Lutefisk and Meatball Supper is from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 523 4th Ave. SE. The menu is Norwegian lutefisk, Swedish/German meatballs, boiled potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, cranberries, buns, lefse, dessert and beverage. Tickets are: adults, $14 in advance and $15 at the door; children 6-11 $4 and preschool are admitted free. Purchase tickets at the church or from sponsor Men of Trinity members. Reserve carryout or home delivery of meals (delivered free) by calling 252-2841.

Carrington benefit: The annual Youth Benefit Dance and Buffet is Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Crossroads Golf Club at Carrington. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $35 per person. The event from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. includes a social hour, buffet meal and dancing to Matt Hodek and the Dakota Dutchmen. Seating is limited. Proceeds assist Boy Scouts, Shop with a Cop, youth baseball program and the children's area of the local library. Purchase tickets by calling (701) 238-9422.

Skating: Public roller skating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Arena. Cost: $5 per person or $10 per family. Bring your own skates; a limited number of skates available for rental. For more information, call Wilson Arena at 252-3939.

Museums/Libraries/Etc.

Bison: The National Buffalo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, active military and children ages 5-14. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Museum: The Stutsman County Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE, is open from 1 to 5 p.m. daily. The museum closes for the season on Friday. Admission is free, and donations are accepted.

Books and more: Hours for Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no large groups due to limited space. No registration for storytime is required. To access the Story Line, call 252-7464.

County library: Stutsman County Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is located at 910 5th St. SE.

Art: The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. There is no admission charge.

Art

Art exhibit: Juried artwork show is on display at the Arts Center. Admission is free.

Classes/Groups/Etc.

Wood carving: A local wood carving group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except for holiday weeks) in the Arts Center's Hansen Arts Studio. There is no charge. Any skill and interest level are welcome. Call Andy Kudrna at 320-5075 with questions.

Nearby attractions

Carrington: The Putnam House in Carrington is open for special events and by appointment by calling (701) 652-2090. There is no admission charge.

Valley City: The Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cooperstown: The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Historic Site near Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children, $1 for a student in a supervised group, $30 for a family season pass and $15 for an individual season pass. For more information, call (701) 797-3691.

Wimbledon: The Midland Continental Railroad Depot featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon is open by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mary Orn at (701) 435-2875. Admission is a freewill donation.

Wildlife refuge: The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays. The refuge trail system is open daily from sunrise to sunset.