Happenings for Oct. 6, 2016

Music/Comedy/Drama

Jam session: Bluegrass Jam is at 7 p.m. Thursdays at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1009 12th Ave. NE. The jam sessions are free.

Music jamboree: The 14th annual Gospel Music Jamboree is at 3 p.m. Sunday at Temple Baptist Church, 1200 12th Ave. NE. The event will feature The Knopp Sisters, TBC Praise Band and Prairie Harmony Singers. There will be a freewill offering with proceeds given to Community Action Region VI Backpack for Kids program. Women of the church will serve a meal after the performances.

State concert: North Dakota American Choral Directors Association will present Surround the State in Song, a fifth and sixth-grade honor choir, at 4 p.m. Saturday at Jamestown High School. Admission: $5.

Special Events/Around Town

Writing class: "Writers Development Workshop," led by Keith Norman, Bill Kennedy and Bruce Berg, is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the lower level conference room at Alfred Dickey Library. Preregister by calling 252-2217 with your name, phone number and name of class or online at www.friendsofjrvl.org/programregistration. The class is free as are refreshments catered by Johnny B's Brickhouse.

5K Run/Walk: The University of Jamestown's Homecoming 5K Run/Walk is at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Parkhurst cross country course. Fee: $15 in advance, $20 the day of the event. All participants who preregister will receive a T-shirt, and championship T-shirts will be awarded to several top finishers each division. Register by Oct. 4 at www.uj.edu/form?f=135. The event is sponsored by the Jimmie men's and women's cross country and track and field teams.

Street Fair: The University of Jamestown's Street Fair is from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Allen Field on the university's campus. To register a booth, visit www.uj.edu/form?f=142.



Birdwatching: The Big Sit!, an annual international noncompetitive birding event hosted by Bird Watcher's Digest in October, is from 7:30 a.m. to dark Sunday at the Warbler Wildlife Viewing Area at the Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge. Chairs, binoculars and spotting scopes will be set up in the viewing area. Hot water, coffee and a grill will be available. Birding Drives Dakota, Friends Group of the Wildlife Refuge, will provide two kettles of chili starting at 11 a.m. The event is free to attend.

Salad luncheon: First United Methodist Women are holding a salad luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the church, 115 3rd St. SE. Cost: $6. Proceeds benefit the mission program.

Walk/run: The Got Your 6(K) Glow Stick Walk/Run is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Hanna Field, 205 9th St. NE, Valley City. The event is sponsored by the Sheyenne Valley Backing the Badge. Registration price: 25 and older, $35 and includes T-shirt, glowstick, necklace and bracelet; 13-24, $25 and includes T-shirt, glowstick, necklace and bracelet; 12 and younger, free and includes glowstick, necklace and bracelet. There will be prizes awarded for first, second and third in the 25 and older and 13-24 age categories; 12 and younger will receive finisher medals or ribbons while supplies last. Participants should register by Tuesday. To register, visit www.active.com and search for "Got Your 6(k)." Proceeds benefit area law enforcement.

Supper and bazaar: St. John's United Methodist Church of Wimbledon will host its annual church supper and bazaar from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at the church. Menu: turkey and all of the trimmings. Price: adults, $10; children ages 5-12, $5; and preschool children eat for free.

Luncheon: The Jamestown Area Chamber of Commerce Energy Luncheon is at noon Tuesday at North Dakota Farmer Union, 1415 12th Ave. SE. Jayme Orrock, operations manager for Excel Energy, will speak at the event. The cost to attend is $10 and includes lunch. To register, visit jamestownchamber.com or stop by the office at 120 2nd St. SE.

Skating: Public roller skating is from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Wilson Arena. Cost: $5 per person or $10 per family. Bring your own skates; a limited number of skates available for rental. For more information, call Wilson Arena at 252-3939.

Museums/Libraries/Etc.

Bison: The National Buffalo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission: $8 for adults and $6 for seniors, active military and children ages 5-14. Children under 5 are admitted free.

Museum: The Stutsman County Museum, 321 3rd Ave. SE, is closed for the season.

Books and more: Hours for Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Storytime for toddlers and preschoolers is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no large groups due to limited space. No registration for storytime is required. To access the Story Line, call 252-7464.

County library: Stutsman County Library hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The library is located at 910 5th St. SE.

Art: The Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday or by appointment. There is no admission charge.

Art

Art exhibit: Juried artwork show is on display at the Arts Center. Admission is free.

Classes/Groups/Etc.

Wood carving: A local wood carving group meets from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays (except for holiday weeks) in the Arts Center's Hansen Arts Studio. There is no charge. Any skill and interest level are welcome. Call Andy Kudrna at 320-5075 with questions.

Nearby attractions

Carrington: The Putnam House in Carrington is open for special events and by appointment by calling (701) 652-2090. There is no admission charge.

Valley City: The Barnes County Historical Museum, 315 Central Ave. N, Valley City, is open year-round from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Admission is a freewill donation.

Cooperstown: The Ronald Reagan Minuteman Missile Historic Site near Cooperstown is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Thursday through Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for children, $1 for a student in a supervised group, $30 for a family season pass and $15 for an individual season pass. For more information, call (701) 797-3691.

Wimbledon: The Midland Continental Railroad Depot featuring Peggy Lee in Wimbledon is open by appointment. For more information or to make an appointment, contact Mary Orn at (701) 435-2875. Admission is a freewill donation.

Wildlife refuge: The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center is open year-round from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding federal holidays. The refuge trail system is open daily from sunrise to sunset.