Autism conference set for Oct. 26-28

The Anne Carlsen Center and North Dakota Department of Human Services invite parents, educators and treatment professionals to attend North Dakota's third annual Autism Spectrum Disorders Conference on Oct. 26-28 at the Grand Hotel in Minot.

According to conference sponsor, the Anne Carlsen Center, programming will provide current information about autism, effective evidence-based treatment and successful interventions. Presentations are organized in tracks to match the interests of parents, educators, treatment providers and first responders. Experts, parents of children who are newly diagnosed and people who are new to the field will all leave the conference with information they can apply.

The conference will begin each day with a morning keynote presentation featuring an expert in autism spectrum disorders from 8:30 a.m. to noon. Concurrent sessions lasting 1 1/2 hours each will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will run through 4:45 p.m. daily. Conference schedule details are available at www.continuingeducationassociates.com/conference-schedule.

Registration ranges from $75 per day for a one-day registration to $150 for two days and $200 for the full three-day conference. People can register online at www.continuingeducationassociates.com/asd-conference-registration and should direct registration questions to continuing education associates at (218) 760-4892 or (218) 282-1200.

General continuing education units have been approved. Counselors, social workers, peace officers, nurses, first responders and other professionals should check in advance with their own governing boards regarding their particular continuing education units requirements.

The 2016 ASD Conference is provided with major funding from the Anne Carlsen Center. Other co-sponsors include the Department of Human Services, Prairie St. John's, Family Voices of North Dakota, SPARK and the University of Minnesota, Acumen Fiscal Agent, the Red River Valley Asperger-Autism Network, Trinity Health, IPAT, Minot Center for Pediatric Therapy, Pathfinder Services of ND, the North Dakota Autism Center, the University of Mary, Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, Autism Speaks, Autism Village, Red Door Pediatric Therapy, the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences and Courtagen.

Information about autism services administered by the department is available online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html or by contacting the North Dakota Department of Human Services' Autism Services Unit at (701) 328-8912, toll-free 800-755-2719, ND Relay TTY 800-366-6888, or dhsautism@nd.gov.