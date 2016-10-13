Community Calendar -- Thursday, Oct. 13
The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/ questions.
Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, 9 a.m., upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE
Frontier Village Association, 4 p.m., Eldridge Town Hall, Frontier Village.
Heidi Helps session, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE. U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp’s staff will help North Dakotans address federal concerns such as veterans’ benefits, Social Security and more