Weekly Meetings, Activities Oct. 22-28
Saturday, Oct. 22
- Buffalo City Group AA, open topic meeting, 9 a.m., 518 10th Ave. NE. For more information, call (701) 269-3167.
Sunday, Oct. 23
- James River Alanon, 4 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For those affected by someone else’s drinking. Newcomers welcome. For more information, call 269-7589 or 269-7053.
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Closed meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.
Monday, Oct. 24
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 4:30 and 8 p.m. closed meetings, 518 10th Ave. SE. For moreinformation, call 252-9493.
- Overeaters Anonymous, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Call ahead at (701) 269-7976.
- Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites.
- Cancer Support Group, 7 to 8 p.m., Concordia Lutheran Church, 502 1st Ave. N. The group’s theme: “Fighting Cancer With Faith!” All are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- James River Alanon, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For those affected by someone else’s drinking. Newcomers welcome. For more information, call (701) 269-7589 or (701) 269-7053.
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call 252-9493. Big Book/open meeting.
- Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 7:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.
- Keep off Pounds Sensibly, 411 Layton Ave., Jud. Weigh-ins, 8:15 to8:30 a.m.; meeting follows. For more information, call (800) 932-8677.
- Mental Health Support Group, 11 a.m., Progress Community Center.
- Toastmasters, 6 to 7 p.m., St. James Basilica, lower level, 622 1st Ave S, Jamestown. For more information, contact Anita Monek at (701) 269-5234.
- TOPS #ND 408, weigh-in 8:30 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m., Kensal Public School. For more information, call (701) 435-2728 or 952-2222.
- Rotary, 12:10 p.m., Quality Inn & Suites.
- American Legion Post #14 and Auxiliary, 7 p.m., All Vets Club. No meetings in June, July and August.
- Ladies Friendship Club, 7 p.m., The Salvation Army.
- Stutsman County Retired Teachers, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., James River Community and Senior Center. No meetings in June, July and August. Speaker to be announced.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- AA on Main, 8 p.m., Salvation Army basement (closed meeting). Last Wednesday of the month the meeting is open. For more information, call 252-6522.
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 1 and 8 p.m. closed meetings, 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call 252-9493.
- Necessary Serenity Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. For more information, call Terresa at (701) 269-5799.
- Salvation Army Gardenette Women’s Home League, 1:30 p.m., Gardenette Senior Citizens Center, 1321 Gardenette Drive. Ladies don’t need to be a resident of Gardenette. Transportation available. Call 252-0290.
- Wednesday Bridge Club, 12:45 p.m., at The Bunker. Men and women of all ages - no partners required.
- AMVETS, 8 p.m., All Vets Club. No meetings in June, July and August.
Thursday, Oct. 27
- Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Open meeting.
- Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m., open meeting, 302 2nd Ave. SE, alley door of United Presbyterian Church.
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Open meeting. For more information, call 252-9493.
- Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Call ahead (701) 269-7976.
- TOPS ND 312 meets at the Salvation Army at 8 a.m.; weigh-in is until 9:05 a.m. For more information, call Dorothy, 252-1533.
- Cancer Support Group, 7 p.m., James River Senior Center.
Friday, Oct. 28
- Celebrate Recovery meeting, First Baptist Church, 409 3rd Ave. SE. Light supper, 6 p.m., meeting, praise and worship, 6:30 p.m. and small groups, 7:20 p.m.
- Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.
- James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.