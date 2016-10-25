Calendar of events for Oct. 25, 2016

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Finance Committee, 9 a.m., upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Jamestown Tourism Grant/Executive Board, 11:30 a.m., second floor classroom, CSi Franklin School, 312 2nd St. SW.

Jamestown City Finance & Legal, Building, Planning & Zoning, Civic Center and Promotion committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE.

Jamestown Middle School fall concert, 7:30 p.m., JMS gym. Bands, choirs and orchestras in grades 6-8 will perform, as will the JMS Marching Band. Admission: free.

Friendship Suppers, 4:30 to 6 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE. Menu: Italian cuisine and apple crisp for dessert. Cost: free. If a ride is needed, call Deb at (701) 269-9852.