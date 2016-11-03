Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Jamestown Public Schools Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., conference room, Jamestown Public Schools District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

“9 to 5: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Reiland Fine Arts Center, University of Jamestown. Tickets: $10, available at the UJ box office, 252-3467, ext. 5435, or email tickets@uj.edu.

“Voting It’s Your Right,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Presenter: Stutsman County Auditor’s Office. To register, call Beth at 252-4693.