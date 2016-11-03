Search
    By Sun Staff Today at 7:09 a.m.

    The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

    Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Thursday, Nov. 3

    Jamestown Public Schools Facilities Committee, 5 p.m., conference room, Jamestown Public Schools District Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

    “9 to 5: The Musical,” 7:30 p.m., Reiland Fine Arts Center, University of Jamestown. Tickets: $10, available at the UJ box office, 252-3467, ext. 5435, or email tickets@uj.edu.

    “Voting It’s Your Right,” 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Presenter: Stutsman County Auditor’s Office. To register, call Beth at 252-4693.

