Public meetings for the week of Nov. 7-12, 2016

Wednesday: 7 a.m., Stutsman County Weed Board, Weed Board Office, 914 5th St. SE; 6 p.m., Montpelier Public School Board, Room 103, Montpelier School.

Thursday: 9 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE; 4 p.m., Frontier Village Association, Eldridge Town Hall, Frontier Village.

The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.

For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.