Public meetings for the week of Nov. 7-12, 2016
Monday: 9 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Business Attraction Committee, upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE; 5 p.m., Jamestown City Council, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE; 5:15 p.m., Jamestown Public School Board, Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.
Wednesday: 7 a.m., Stutsman County Weed Board, Weed Board Office, 914 5th St. SE; 6 p.m., Montpelier Public School Board, Room 103, Montpelier School.
Thursday: 9 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Existing Business Outreach Committee, upper level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE; 4 p.m., Frontier Village Association, Eldridge Town Hall, Frontier Village.
The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.
For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.