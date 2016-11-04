Calendar for Nov. 4, 2016

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Friday, Nov. 4

"9 to 5: The Musical," a University of Jamestown Theatre Department production, 7:30 p.m., Reiland Fine Arts Center, University of Jamestown. Tickets: $10, available at the UJ box office, 252-3467, ext. 5435, or email tickets@uj.edu.

Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Food available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.; 10 a.m., entertainment; 1 p.m., bingo. Various booths and bake sale items are planned.

30th annual Holiday Magic Christmas Bazaar hosted by Jamestown Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., lower level conference rooms at JRMC. Proceeds benefit the Journey to Oncology campaign.