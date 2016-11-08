Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Meetings calendar for Nov. 8, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:50 a.m.

    The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with "Calendar" in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

    Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Tuesday, Nov. 8

    South Central Homeless Coalition, 10 a.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 523 4th Ave SE.

    Explore related topics:communitycalendarCalendarcommunity calendarpublic meetingsevents
    Advertisement
    randomness