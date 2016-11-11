Public meetings scheduled next week
Monday: 8 a.m., Jamestown Planning Commission, City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE; 11:45 a.m., Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE; 3:30 p.m., Jamestown Public Schools Health Committee, conference room, Jamestown Public Schools Central Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE; 4 p.m., Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, Parks and Recreation Office, 1002 2nd Ave. SE.
Tuesday: 8:30 a.m., Stutsman County Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Stutsman County Housing Authority, 300 2nd Ave. NE, Suite 200; 4 p.m., Stutsman County Commission, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE.
Wednesday: 6 p.m., Jamestown Airport Authority, airport boardroom.
Thursday: 11:30 a.m., Jamestown Tourism Grant/Executive Board, second floor classroom, CSi Franklin School, 312 2nd St. SW.
The list of public meetings is published Fridays for meetings scheduled the following week. To list a public meeting of general interest, email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com by noon Thursday. Include contact information that will be used only for questions or to verify information.
For agendas to city meetings go to city updates on the city website www.jamestownnd.org or www.jamestownUSA.com under city of Jamestown.