    Community calendar of events for Dec. 2, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:35 a.m.

    The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with "Calendar" in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

    Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Friday, Dec. 2

    "Junior Claus," comedy musical presented by Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., Old Church Theatre, New Rockford. Tickets: Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and younger, $15 for students ages 11 and older and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.dprca.com or at the box office at (701) 947-2174.

