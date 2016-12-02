Community calendar of events for Dec. 2, 2016

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Friday, Dec. 2

"Junior Claus," comedy musical presented by Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, 7:30 p.m., Old Church Theatre, New Rockford. Tickets: Tickets are $10 for children ages 10 and younger, $15 for students ages 11 and older and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.dprca.com or at the box office at (701) 947-2174.