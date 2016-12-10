NDSH Governing Body to meet

State Hospital Superintendent Rosalie Etherington will give a report. The agenda also includes the medical director’s report and reports on quality management, finances and wellness committee activities. Department of Human Services Interim Executive Director Maggie Anderson will also give a department report.

In addition, the meeting agenda includes time at about 10 a.m. for comments from State Hospital employees and the public. A complete meeting agenda is available at www.nd.gov/dhs/info/publicnotice/index.html.

Individuals with disabilities who need accommodations, including auxiliary aids, to participate in the meeting can contact Karla Bachmeier at (701) 253-3964, Relay ND TTY (800) 366-6888, or kxbachmeier@nd.gov.

Information about the North Dakota State Hospital is available at www.nd.gov/dhs/locations/statehospital.