Community Calendar for Dec. 10, 2016
Saturday, Dec. 10
- “Junior Claus,” a comedy musical presented by the Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, 2:30 p.m., Old Church Theatre in New Rockford. At 1:30 p.m., children may come early to decorate Christmas cookies before the performance. Tickets: $10 for children ages 10 and younger, $15 for students ages 11 and older and $25 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.dprca.com or at the box office at (701) 947-2174.
University of Jamestown Christmas choir concert, 7:30 p.m., St. James Basilica, 214 4th St. SE. Tickets: $12, available at the door.
Sunday, Dec. 11
- “Junior Claus,” a comedy musical presented by the Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, 2:30 p.m., Old Church Theatre in New Rockford. See Saturday calendar listing for ticket information.
- University of Jamestown Christmas choir concert, 2 p.m., St. James Basilica, 214 4th St. SE. Tickets: $12, available at the door.
The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.
Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.