Community Calendar for Dec. 10, 2016

University of Jamestown Christmas choir concert, 7:30 p.m., St. James Basilica, 214 4th St. SE. Tickets: $12, available at the door.

Sunday, Dec. 11

“Junior Claus,” a comedy musical presented by the Dakota Prairie Regional Center for the Arts, 2:30 p.m., Old Church Theatre in New Rockford. See Saturday calendar listing for ticket information.

University of Jamestown Christmas choir concert, 2 p.m., St. James Basilica, 214 4th St. SE. Tickets: $12, available at the door.

