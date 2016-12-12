Search
    Community calendar for Dec. 12, 2016

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:52 a.m.

    Monday, Dec. 12

    • North Dakota State Hospital Governing Body, 9 a.m., room 227, North Dakota State Hospital LRC Administration Building, 2605 Circle Drive.
  • Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, 11:45 a.m., lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.
  • Jamestown Public Schools Health Committee, 3:30 p.m., conference room, Jamestown Public Schools Central Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.
  • Jamestown Public School Board, 4 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 319 5th St. NE.
  • Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation Office, 1002 2nd Ave. SE.

    • The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

    Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

