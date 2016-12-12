Community calendar for Dec. 12, 2016

Jamestown/Stutsman Development Corp. Board of Directors, 11:45 a.m., lower level conference room, Center for Economic Development, 120 2nd St. SE.

Jamestown Public Schools Health Committee, 3:30 p.m., conference room, Jamestown Public Schools Central Office, 207 2nd Ave. SE.

Jamestown Public School Board, 4 p.m., Lincoln Elementary, 319 5th St. NE.

Jamestown Parks and Recreation Commission, 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation Office, 1002 2nd Ave. SE.

The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for verification/questions.

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.