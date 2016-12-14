Community Calendar - Wednesday, Dec. 14

Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Stutsman County Weed Board, 7 a.m., Weed Board Office, 914 5th St. SE

South Central Dakota Regional Council Executive Board,9 a.m., family room, LegacyCenter, 419 5th St. NE.

“Caring through the Holidays: Caregiver Survival Tips,” 10 to 11 a.m., James River Senior Center, 419 5th St. NE. Class focuses on holiday stress, challenges for families dealing with dementia, and will provide tips for stress management, hosting and attending family gatherings, gift giving and helping a person with dementia participate.

Jamestown Public Schools Citizens Advisory Committee, 5:30 p.m., Thompson Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

Montpelier Public School Board, 6 p.m., Room 103, Montpelier School.

“The Magical Medora Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Reiland Fine Arts Center, University of Jamestown. Admission: $25 per person; children 6 and younger get in for free.