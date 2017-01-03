Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Community Calendar

    By Sun Staff Today at 7:17 a.m.

    The Community Calendar publishes events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun at no charge. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com

    — with “Calendar” in the subject line — or fax to 701-952-8477. Include the type of event, date, time, location (including address) and any admission fee. Provide a contact name and telephone number for questions.

    Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Tuesday, Jan. 3

    Stutsman County Commission, 4 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE.

    Stutsman County Park Board, 4:45 p.m., commission room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE.

    Jamestown City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE.

    Explore related topics:communitycalendarcommunity calendar
    Advertisement