Community calendar of events for Jan. 18, 2017
Wednesday, Jan. 18
South Central Dakota Regional Council Executive Board, 10 a.m., family room, Legacy Center, 419 5th St. NE.
South Central Dakota Regional Council Board of Directors, 12:10 p.m., Gladstone Inn and Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.
James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 4:45 p.m., lower level meeting room, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.
Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport, 1600 21st Ave. NE.