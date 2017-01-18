Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Community calendar of events for Jan. 18, 2017

    By Reuters Media Today at 8:45 a.m.

    Wednesday, Jan. 18

    South Central Dakota Regional Council Executive Board, 10 a.m., family room, Legacy Center, 419 5th St. NE.

    South Central Dakota Regional Council Board of Directors, 12:10 p.m., Gladstone Inn and Suites, 111 2nd St. NE.

    James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 4:45 p.m., lower level meeting room, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.

    Jamestown Regional Airport Authority, 6 p.m., Jamestown Regional Airport, 1600 21st Ave. NE.

    Explore related topics:communitycalendar
    Advertisement
    randomness