Weekly meetings

Today is the last day the full list will appear in Thursday's Sun.

Beginning Saturday, meetings that appear in today's list will be published one edition before the meeting day and the day of the meeting, she said.

"Meetings will be published twice, closer to the meeting dates, more timely reminders," she said.

Meetings that appear in the list once a month will also be incorporated into the daily calendar on the appropriate days, she said.

Notices in the daily calendar are for meetings or activities open to the general public, she said. Closed meeting groups in today's list will not be included in the daily calendar. Closed group events will be published in Tuesday's Club news.

Groups holding closed meetings that want to continue publication in Club news should email Steiner at ksteiner@jamestownsun.com. The deadline to submit Club news is noon Friday for Tuesday publication.

For more information, call Steiner at 952-8449 or email ksteiner@jamestownsun.com.