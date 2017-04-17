Community calendar of events for April 17, 2017
Monday, April 17 Overeaters Anonymous, 2 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Carrington. Jamestown Kiwanis, noon, Quality Inn & Suites. Special Olympics AMT meeting, 7 p.m., Salvation Army.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.
AA on Main, 8 p.m., Salvation Army basement. Darrell, 252-6522.
Buffalo City Group AA, Big Book Study, 6:30 p.m., United Presbyterian Church basement, 302 2nd Ave. SE.
Central Valley Board of Health, noon, conference room, Central Valley Health, 122 2nd St. NW.
Jamestown Public School Board, 5:15 p.m., Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.
James River Valley Library System Board of Directors, 4:45 p.m., lower level meeting room, Alfred Dickey Library, 105 3rd St. SE.