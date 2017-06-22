Calendar
Thursday, June 22
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.
Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m., open meeting, 302 2nd Ave. SE, alley door of United Presbyterian Church.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 8 p.m., 8518 10th Ave. SE.
Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.
TOPS ND 312 meets at the Salvation Army at 8 a.m.; weigh-in is until 9:05 a.m.
James River Alanon, noon, brown bag lunch meeting, 518 10th Ave. SE.
Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.
Jamestown City Public Works, Police & Fire committees, 4 p.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE.
Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual salad luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu: Shrimp, potato, fruit, taco, rice, lettuce, bean and chicken salads, homemade rolls, bars. Cost: $7.
Jamestown Rural Fire District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Jamestown Rural Fire Department Hall, 205 3rd Ave. NW.
Jamestown City Board of Adjustment, 8 a.m., City Hall, 102 3rd Ave. SE.
Jamestown Public School Board and Jamestown Education Association teacher’s negotiation session, 6 p.m., Thompson community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE
Kids’ Safety Day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jamestown Civic Center. Event includes safety exhibits, bike obstacle course. Bring your own bike.