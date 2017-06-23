Community calendar of events for June 23, 2017

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar. Friday, June 23 Celebrate Recovery meeting, First Baptist Church, 409 3rd Ave. SE. Light supper, 6 p.m., meeting, praise and worship, 6:30 p.m. and small groups, 7:20 p.m. Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE. James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE. Wimbledon 125th celebration. Events include games, supper, street dance, fireworks. Kulm 125th celebration. Events include games, entertainment, fireworks.