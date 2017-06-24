Community calendar of events for June 24, 2017

Saturday, June 24

Buffalo City Group AA, open topic meeting, 9 a.m., 518 10th Ave. NE.

Necessary Serenity Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 1:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous Fellowship Nite, 6:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

Kulm 125th Celebration. Events include a Kolor Run at 8:30 a.m. at City Park, a parade at 10 a.m., music at the main tent, tour of the new school at 4 p.m., and October Road concert at 9 p.m. at the Entertainment Stage. For more information, visit http://www.kulmnd.com.

Wimbledon 125th Celebration. Events include a pancake breakfast, parade, inflatables, bicycle and tricycle races for children, car show, lunch and supper fundraisers, Wimbledon Veterans Memorial dedication ceremony and 32 Below concert.

Sunday, June 25

James River Alanon, 4 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

AA STEPNIGHT, 8 p.m., Salvation Army basement.

Gamblers Anonymous, 7 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Ave. SE.

Front Porch Chat, 2 p.m., Stutsman County Museum 321 3rd Ave. SE. Speaker: Tom Lindberg on metal detection for historical artifacts, coins, valuables. Free admission.

Kulm 125th Celebration. Events include a Dollars for Scholars breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m. at the new school, a community church service at 10:30 a.m. and a closing ceremony.

Wimbledon 125th Celebration. Events include a pancake breakfast and a church service.

Benefit for Parrish Lusby Sr., 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Victory Lutheran Church, 510 9th Ave. SW. Taco bar, desserts, silent auction. Lusby has cancer.

6/24/2017 <>