Community calendar of events for Aug. 30, 2017
The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
James River AA, 1 p.m. and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave SE.
Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE..
League, 1:30 p.m., Gardenette Senior Citizens Center, 1321 Gardenette Drive. Transportation available; call 252-0290. 12:45 p.m., The Bunker. Men and women of all ages, no partners required.
Water Resource Board, 9 a.m., Whitney Room, Stutsman County Courthouse, 511 2nd Ave. SE.
ation negotiation session, 5 p.m., Thompson Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2 Ave. SE.