Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Community calendar of events for Aug. 31, 2017

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:48 a.m.
    CALENDAR

    The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Thursday, Aug. 31

    Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m., open meeting, 302 2nd Ave. SE, alley door of United Presbyterian Church.

    James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

    James River Alanon Family, noon, AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

    Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

    TOPS ND 312 meets at the Salvation Army at 8 a.m.; weigh-in is until 9:05 a.m.

    Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

    Community Block Party, 5 to 8 p.m., downtown Jamestown on First Avenue.

    Open Mic Night, 7 to 9 p.m., Jamestown Arts Center, 115 2nd St. SW.

      
    Explore related topics:communitycalendar
    Advertisement
    randomness