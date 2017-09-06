Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Community calendar of events for Sept. 6, 2017

    By Sun Staff Today at 6:55 a.m.

    The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

    Wednesday, Sept. 6

    James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 8 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

    Necessary Serenity Narcotics Anonymous, 6 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE..

    Salvation Army Gardenette Women’s Home League, 1:30 p.m., Gardenette Senior Citizens Center, 1321 Gardenette Drive. Transportation available; call 252-0290.

    Wednesday Bridge Club, 12:45 p.m., The Bunker. Men and women of all ages, no partners required.

    Jamestown Choralaires rehearsals begin, 8:30 p.m., Jamestown Middle School band room, 203 2nd Ave. SE.

     
    Explore related topics:communitycalendar
    Advertisement