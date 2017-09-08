Community calendar of events for Sept. 8, 2017
The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.
Friday, Sept. 8
Celebrate Recovery meeting, First Baptist Church, 409 3rd Ave. SE. Light supper, 6 p.m., meeting, praise and worship, 6:30 p.m. and small groups, 7:20 p.m.
Jamestown Overcomers Narcotics Anonymous, 8:30 p.m., Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1201 4th St. NE.
James River Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.
Medina Fall Festival begins. Activities: 3 to 6 p.m., free child seat safety inspections at Fire Hall, 5:30 to 8:3 p.m., pitchfork fondue in park ($25, $5 for children), 8 p.m., children’s outdoor movie.
Stutsman County Local Emergency Planning Committee, 9 a.m., lower level, Law Enforcement Center, 205 6th St. SE.
Jamestown Public School Board, noon, Thompson Community Room, Jamestown Middle School, 203 2nd Ave. SE.