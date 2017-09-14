Community calendar of events for Sept. 14, 2017

The Calendar publishes public events, meetings and fundraisers in The Jamestown Sun free. To submit an activity, email it to ksteiner@jamestownsun.com — with “Calendar” in the subject line or fax to 701-952-8477. Commercial events (those meant to earn a profit for a business) will not be accepted for this calendar.

Thursday, Sept. 14

Buffalo City Group AA, 7:30 p.m., open meeting, 302 2nd Ave. SE, alley door of United Presbyterian Church.

James River Alcoholics Anonymous, noon and 8 p.m., AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

James River Alanon Family, noon, AA Clubhouse, 518 10th Ave. SE.

Overeaters Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., 518 10th Ave. SE.

TOPS ND 312 meets at the Salvation Army at 8 a.m.; weigh-in is until 9:05 a.m.

Woodchippers Woodcarving Club, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Hansen Arts Studio.

Kountry Klub Dancers, 7 p.m., second and fourth Thursday Sept. 1 through May 30, All Vet’s Club, 116 1st St. E.

The 59th Annual Threshing Reunion, New Rockford. Annual Tractor Ride is in the morning. Parade of Engines, 2 p.m.