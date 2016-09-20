Scholarship recipient attends Rotary

Conner Fuchs spoke about his experience at the 2016 Rotary Youth Leader Association Camp in Crookston, Minn., during the Jamestown Rotary Club’s recent meeting.

Fuchs was the Jamestown Rotary Club’s recipient for the 2016 Rotary Youth Leader Association Camp. Rotary Youth Leader Association is for juniors in high school throughout District 5580.

This weeklong camp brings students from two states and one Canadian province together to learn, share and grow in life experiences. Students come not knowing anyone and leave as friends, Fuchs said.

Before the evening meal campers were already feeling comfortable in their new surroundings and beginning to make new friends, Fuchs said. Subjects covered were the “7 Habits for Successful Living” and Rotary’s “4 Way Test.” Every student was placed in a family for the week, and then students would also work in small groups learning how to get along with people, Fuchs said. One afternoon students went to Crookston to “pay it forward.” Some students handed out flowers to residents in the community, some would just smile and be friendly to strangers, and they also spent time at a food pantry, Fuchs said.

There were 150 students on the University of Minnesota Crookston campus with a boy-to-girl ratio of 30 percent boys and 70 percent girls, he said. Fuchs said this was one of the best experiences he has ever completed in his life, and he believes he has made some lifelong friends. He said a few of them got together in Detroit Lakes, Minn., in the summer.

Fuchs is also a hockey player for Jamestown High School and has been chosen to play in the 16-year-old hockey program this year. He will still be able to play for JHS this season as well.

Student guests from JHS for September are Rachel Morin and Kassi Manley, who are both seniors and involved in school activities.

Sherfy reminded members to come to the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new dugout/covered benches and new storage and press box at 7 p.m. Sept. 27 at Rotary Soccer Field on the JHS campus.

