Ypsilanti 50+ Club meets

The Ypsilanti 50+ Club met Aug. 25, beginning with a potluck picnic lunch with sweet corn and lots of garden vegetables.

President Harriet Lien presided over the meeting. For old business, the club discussed the upcoming building repairs. The contractors should begin toward the end of the month.

Under new business, Barb Erickson told members about correspondence she had gotten from 211, which publishes information on clubs in the area. Erickson will provide necessary updates. The members voted to pay for liability insurance.

The next meeting will be Thursday. The public health nurse will be at the clubhouse at 10:30 a.m. for flu shots, foot care, blood pressure checks, etc. A potluck dinner will be at noon with a meeting to follow.