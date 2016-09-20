Monek speaks at Toastmasters

Martin Monek spoke at the Sept. 13 meeting of Jamestown Toastmasters club 1656 on “Controlling Your Fear.” His speed was evaluated by Mike Schwartz.

Sergeant-at-Arms Erika Nahinurk called the meeting to order at St. James Basilica and served as table topic master.

Paul Behle led the evaluation of the meeting.

At today’s meeting, the fall table topics and humorous contests will be held.

Jamestown Toastmasters meets Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at St. James Basilica. Guests are always welcome.