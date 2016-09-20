UBS official speaks at JRMC Auxiliary

The Jamestown Regional Medical Center Auxiliary met on Sept. 12 at JRMC with 26 members present.

The program for the meeting was Weldon Roberts, United Blood Services, Fargo, who encouraged everyone to donate blood. The area needs 550 units every day, he said. He praised the volunteers who give and those who set up and monitor blood drives.

President Cindy Grimm read the prayer. The minutes were approved, and Lue Struble gave the treasurer’s report.

Under service reports, Judy Hoyt said Marlene Humphrey is back working at the front desk. Carol Lawrence reported that the new Point of Source system is up and running. She also thanked LaRue Odenbach, Eunice Sahr, Grimm, Marlene Axtman and Tiffany Wilkerson for helping her with the gift shop inventory. Shirley Fleith said she has gotten 30 burp cloths and 13 caps for the nursery. The stitcher’s group has also been tying ribbons on the hospice blankets and cutting and sewing the surgery pillows. Telecare is calling seven individuals.

The District I Fall Meeting will be Oct. 6 at St. James Basilica with registration starting at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will start at 9 a.m. with a welcome by Tiffany Wilkerson, JRMC volunteer coordinator. The speakers for the day will be Beth DeWald from the Freedom Resource Center; Madeline Ranum, University of Jamestown Wellness Center; Margo Haut, Guardian Angels, and Laura Haroldson, Help for Hope and Healing. There will be music by Old Friends, as well as a tabletop discussion on what other hospital auxiliaries are doing. The luncheon will be catered by the Knights of Columbus.

A signup sheet was also circulated for Holiday Magic, which will be Nov. 4 at JRMC.

The executive board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the JRMC conference room.

Wilkerson said JRMC is holding a blood drive on Dec. 5 and would like some volunteers. The group voted not to help this time because of all of its other commitments.

Door prizes were won by Gloria Harr, Phyllis Kleinknecht and Claudette Smette.