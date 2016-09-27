Blumenshine speaks about PT center at Rotary

Jamestown Rotary Club member Austin Bauer introduced Kyle Blumenshine, a physical therapist who has a doctorate in physical therapy, from the Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness Center at the recent Rotary meeting.

Apex Physical Therapy & Wellness Center is a private practice outpatient physical therapy clinic offering patients high-quality care with a personal touch, Blumenshine said. Apex believes in treating the whole issue, not just the symptoms, he said.

Physical therapists look at the soft tissues affected, joint mechanics and then teach people how to restore normal function through exercise, stretching and self-management techniques. By looking at the whole problem, therapists are able to achieve excellent outcomes, Blumenshine said. Some of the things Apex can provide treatment for are spinal injuries, lower back pain, joint trauma and arthritis, sports injuries, whiplash, carpal-tunnel syndrome, women's health issues and pediatric bedwetting.

Blumenshine is a graduate of the University of Jamestown's physical therapy program and was in its inaugural class of students. The clinic is located at 1008 10th St. SE, Jamestown. For more information, contact the clinic at 952-2739 or visit www.apexwellnes.com.

Rachel Morin and Kassi Manley were the student guests.

