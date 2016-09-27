OK Club meets Sept. 20

The OK Club met at the Legacy Center at noon Sept. 20 with eight members present. President Marlys Boughton opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. Janet Van Bruggen gave a reading titled "Life." The secretary and treasurer's reports were approved as read.

Boughton won the meal ticket door prize drawing. Members signed a card for Gerald Van Bruggen, a surgical patient at Jamestown Regional Medical Center.

Bingo was played with Winkelman winning the small picture frame. Van Bruggen won the large picture frame and the blackout game. In whist, Boughton won high prize, and Sharon Hatlewick won low prize. In pinochle Van Bruggen won high, and Harriet Kartes won low.

The club furnished pistachio pudding dessert for the afternoon coffee hour.

The OK Club's next meeting will be at noon Oct. 4 at the Legacy Center in Jamestown. Guests are welcome at all meetings. Use the main entrance on the west side of the building.