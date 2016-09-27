Posts, auxiliaries to hold fall meetings

The American Legion posts and auxiliaries in District 4 will be in Jamestown for their fall meetings. The meetings will be at the All Vets Club on Thursday with a social starting at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and meetings at 7 p.m.

Presiding at the Legion meeting will be District 4 Cmdr. Roger Parsons. Also in attendance will be state Cmdr. Orletta Kilen, state Adjutant Dave Johnson and other dignitaries from the state and district. State and district auxiliary officers will also attend to conduct their meetings.

The attendees will hear reports on Boys and Girls State, Legion baseball, oratorical contest, membership and other programs the Legion sponsors.

All Legionnaires and Auxiliary members are welcome to attend dinner and the meetings.