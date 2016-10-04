Lions invited to ACC event

The Jamestown Lions Club met Sept. 20 at Sabir's Buffalo Grill. President Kathy Clemens opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance, and Glen Nagle gave the table grace.

Clemens introduced guest speaker Felicia Sargeant from the Anne Carlsen Center. Sargeant invited members to attend the Anne Carlsen Center's 75th anniversary celebration, which was held Sept. 23. She also reported on the history of the Anne Carlsen Center and the programs provided by the center to help empower individuals with disabilities and their families. Some of the programs are: Annie's Home, autism service, assistive technology, in home service, therapy, community-based services, medically fragile, home life services, Mind Shift and Taylor Made Living.

The Jamestown Lions meet at 6 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at the Sabir's Buffalo Grill. The next meeting is today with Amy Walters, TRAC facilities manager, as the guest speaker.

Prospective members and guests are welcome to attend the meeting. For more information, contact Randy Lebahn at 952-8337.