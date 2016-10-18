Thrift installed as Kiwanis president

Thrift, of Buchanan, is the branch manager at Wells Fargo in Jamestown.

Volesky also installed the following officers: President-Elect Jason Gruebele, Secretary Krysten Perkins, Treasurer Searle Swedlund, immediate Past President Katie Ryan-Anderson and board members Sandy Franke, Joanne Anderson, Becca Spenningsby, Tim Perkins and Janna Bergstedt.

Volesky also asked Kiwanis members to volunteer for the lieutenant governor position.

No regular meeting is set for Oct. 17. Instead, the club’s board meeting is set for that day at Gladstone Inn & Suites.

Kids Against Hunger is set for Oct. 29. The club hopes to raise $44,000 so it can package its one millionth meal. All meals benefit families in need in the Upper Midwest. KAH donations are down this year compared to last. Volunteers are still welcome to sign up for the morning and afternoon shifts.

Ron Walters from the Great Plains Food Bank is set to present at the next Kiwanis meeting on Oct.

24.

The 43 members of Jamestown Kiwanis meet at noon on Mondays at Quality Inn & Suites.