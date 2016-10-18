Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Jamestown Sun
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Dickinson man in jail after reports of gunshots
Peterson’s open house is Oct. 28
Trump ramps up claims of voter fraud
One of four men charged in fatal Fargo beating sentenced to 20 years
Judge rejects riot charge against journalist covering pipeline protest
More Topics
weather
crime
local
state
nation and world
records
business
sports
Headlines
Busy day ahead for Jimmie golf
CLASS B VOLLEYBALL: Thunder breeze past Washburn
Blue Jays' Sherfy, Shafer, Reiten honored
SPORTS SHORTS: Jimmie women preseason favorite
Jimmies go five, but fall to defending champs
More Topics
prep
college
jays
jimmies
pro
amateur
outdoors
opinion
Headlines
Letter to the editor: Retiring dentist thanked for his service to area
Letter to the editor: Rep. Jessica Haak should be re-elected to House
'400 percent tax hike' needs to specify, 'tobacco'
The era of the polished politician may be over
Measure 4 tobacco tax not about money
More Topics
editorials
letters
columns
obituaries
Headlines
Robert C. Jacobson
Lorraine Kaseman
Constance L. "Connie" (Weaver) Tollefson
Michael T. Duchscherer
Kenneth Gerber
life
Headlines
3-D mammograms increase chances of early detection
Phil Colilns returns to the stage
Easy-to-make Italian stuffed peppers will leave you stuffed
Try a nice vine for color and function
Bazaar Saturday at Trinity Lutheran
More Topics
food
garden
home
travel
religion
entertainment
community
Headlines
Goudreau speaks at Toastmasters
American Legion Auxiliary to meet
Thrift installed as Kiwanis president
US News & World Report ranks VCSU No. 1
Band/orchestra and chorus sought
More Topics
clubs
education
calendar
milestones
Headlines
Births for Oct. 16, 2016
Births for Oct. 14, 2016
Births
Ernest Hubacker
Fredrickson,
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
reunions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
American Legion Auxiliary to meet
By
Sun Staff
Today at 6:52 a.m.
The American Legion Auxiliary will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the All Vets Club.
Explore related topics:
community
clubs
Advertisement
randomness