Goudreau speaks at Toastmasters
The Oct. 11 meeting of Jamestown Toastmasters Club 1656 took place at St. James Basilica. Martin Monek was the Toastmaster of the meeting. Heather Goudreau was the speaker. Her speech was titled “Wenebojo and the Wolves, a Folk Tale.”
Diane Ridley evaluated Goudreau’s speech and also evaluated the meeting.
Paul Behle was table topic master.
Ridley talked about her experience at the Division D Humorous speech contest in Fargo on Oct. 8. The members congratulated her.
Members are preparing for the Fall Conference on Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.
The next Jamestown Toastmasters meeting is today. Jamestown Toastmasters meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at St. James Basilica. Guests are always welcome.