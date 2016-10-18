Goudreau speaks at Toastmasters

Diane Ridley evaluated Goudreau’s speech and also evaluated the meeting.

Paul Behle was table topic master.

Ridley talked about her experience at the Division D Humorous speech contest in Fargo on Oct. 8. The members congratulated her.

Members are preparing for the Fall Conference on Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The next Jamestown Toastmasters meeting is today. Jamestown Toastmasters meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at St. James Basilica. Guests are always welcome.