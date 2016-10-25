SON holds October meeting

Garden cleanup was held Thursday.

The Troll dancers have been doing their fall nursing home performances.

The group will not have the Viking ship in the Holiday Dazzle Parade this year.

The nominating committee presented the following slate of officers for 2017: Kara Brinster, president; Deb Gletne, vice president; GeorgeAnn Waagen, secretary; Linda Mohn, treauer; Gletne, Mary Englund and Harr, social/cultural directors: Marilyn Garrett, counselor; Mohn and Harr, membership; John and Judy Hatlewick, marshals; Nathan Harr and Gletne, trustees; Linda Finck and John Gletne, auditors; and John Hatlewick, foundation.

Dr. Verlyn Anderson presented a program on immigration to America.

The next SON meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Jamestown.

For more information on SON, contact John Hatlewick at jnjhats@daktel.com or (701) 489-3559.