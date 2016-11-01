JRMC surgeon speaks at Rotary

Volk is originally from Bismarck and completed his training in osteopathic medicine and his orthopedic residency in Pennsylvania. Volk has family in Bismarck and Fargo and enjoys hunting, fishing, hiking and mountain biking. He said he enjoys working with patients. Positively affecting their lives with surgical and nonsurgical solutions is very motivational, he said. He works with Dr. Michael Dean at JRMC and specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of bones, joints, ligaments, tendons, muscles and nerves including procedures such as total joint replacements of the hip, knee and shoulder.

Jamestown High School student guests were Baylee Hatlewick and Jonas Flann. Hatlewick is a National Honor Society student and is active in hockey. Flann is also a National Honor Society member and is active in soccer and swimming.

Rotarian Dave Smette gave a Rotary minute. This is World Polio Day. There are only three countries that still have polio. They are Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria. Funds from the Rotary Foundation have been working for years to completely eliminate polio.

Erin Paulson presided over the meeting. “Happy Dollars” were collected by Sergeantat-Arms Amy Walters. The invocation was given by Steve Berntson. Paulson also informed club members they would be collecting food items for the next month to give to area food pantries. The club has also made a commitment to donate funds to a local food pantry in conjunction with a local food drive.

