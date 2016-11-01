Food bank topic at Kiwanis

“This Kids Against Hunger is a tremendous program for the state of North Dakota,” Walters said. He added, “If that’s what it takes to feed hungry kids, I want to be a part of it. My father and I will be there to help Saturday.”

The Kiwanis Club of Jamestown donated all of its meals packaged at its recent Kids Against Hunger event to GPFB. In 2015 half of the meals, approximately 70,000, went to the food bank and were distrusted through mobile food pantries. All of the meals were utilized, which helped the club make a decision to up the level of support to feed hungry locally. Kids Against Hunger is an annual meal packaging event hosted by the Jamestown Kiwanis Club. This year’s event was held Oct. 29 at Stutsman Harley-Davidson in Jamestown.

President Amanda Thrift led the Oct. 24 regular meeting attended by 26 members and two guests. Chuck Axtman led group singing accompanied by Tim Burchill. Jan Barnes collected “Happy Dollars” for Kids Against Hunger.

Thrift will introduce Sen. Heidi Heitkamp at the Nov. 7 Kiwanis meeting at the Quality Inn.

