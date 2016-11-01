Jewels to meet at Grizzly’s
Jewels of the Prairie red hatters will meet at Grizzly’s Wood Fire Grill at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. Call in your reservation to Melva Oak (252-4935) by Monday morning, Nov. 7, to confirm seating and setup. Ruth Brubakken will give the last half of her “First Ladies” program, having presented the first part in September.
In October the Jewels attended the United Methodist Church salad luncheon. Lue Struble took reservations, and Dorothy Chouinard made arrangement and seating. After lunch they met at the church to discuss future meetings. Jackie Tarpinian shared pictures and told of her and Melva Oak’s visit with Barbara Pogue, a former Jewel, who has moved to Hopkins, Minn.