Ex tra Life gaming fundraiser set

The fundraiser is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, in the fellowship hall at First Congregational United Church of Christ. The cost at the door is $7, and all proceeds will go to the Children’s Miracle Network for sick children in North Dakota. Other sponsors include the church, Sanford Health and Rock 30 Games.

The church is located at 201 2nd St. SE, on the northwest corner across from Jamestown Middle School, and is handicap accessible. For more information, contact the Rev. Martin Nussbaum at 251-8357.