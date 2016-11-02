Massa ge event, bake sale raises funds

Ten-minute massages for a minimum $10 donation were offered to people of all ages. Plus, Noridian employees along with the therapists provided a bake sale. Teaming together, all proceeds were given to the local Community Action Weekend Backpack For Kids Program, with the funds totaling $1,076. All of the money went for food supplies.

Therapists Terri Rosemore, Shaila Tahran, Cathy Anderson and Michelle Kinzler and Noridian representatives Betty Haufschild, Lisa Berg and Marion Kuhlmann and Community Action representative Sarah Oberlander participated.